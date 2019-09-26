Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chairman John Monaghan to talk about the dairy co-op's big announcements and new direction.

On with the show:

John Monaghan:

It's been a tough day at the office for Fonterra's chairman who joins us to discuss the well-signalled annual financial result and, perhaps more importantly, the co-op's new business direction and strategy.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank takes time out from planting trees to discuss his bank's latest farmer confidence survey which has seen rural confidence take a sharp dive, mainly off the back of concern over government policies.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the Opposition if Jacinda is "fiddling in New York, while Rome burns at home"?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on Sco Mo and Trump, Greta Thunberg and the crippling drought.