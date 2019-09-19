A family is to take Kaipara District Council to the Environment Court over a dusty road they say is aggravating their children's asthma and forcing them to keep their windows closed during summer.

The Reids say they've had enough of talking, they want action from their local council on their dusty road. Otherwise they're going to the Environment Court.

In the summer months the Reids say they can't even open the windows of their home or it will fill with dust as trucks roll by - and they've had enough.

After battling the council for 10 years for a solution,

