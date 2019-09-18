Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for his opinion on the Government's Essential Freshwater package.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Acting PM says "hang on, help is on its way" as he prepares to ride into town on his high horse to save rural New Zealand from unfair treatment when it comes to the freshwater reforms. We also discuss his health, work visas for migrant workers and the Rugby World Cup.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury farmer who are both concerned about the pace of the government's freshwater reforms. We also discuss a great new initiative around rural health.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster says September has been settled so far but colder than average and he expects more of the same temperature-wise for October.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's Chief Financial Officer reviews a very good GDT auction (up 2 per cent, WMP up 1.9 per cent) and he previews next Thursday's delayed announcement of the 2019 annual financial results and new strategy.

Bruce Weir:

We welcome on to The Country Rabobank's new GM of Country Banking and encourage rural communities to enter our Good Deeds competition (which closes on Friday).

