Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum insists on playing Bette Midler's The Rose, much to Jamie Mackay's displeasure.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert what's happened to the polar threat of Sudden Stratospheric Warming as New Zealand farmers look forward to fine second half of September.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Farmers can do many things, but they cannot do all things. Contrary to popular belief they cannot produce whatever food they want on their land. So says one of New Zealand's leading farming academics.

Pita Alexander:

Is an outspoken Christchurch farm accountant who has put together an eclectic and entertaining series of 50 thoughts titled "Stop Press - Greenland is not for Sale".



Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

The Fieldays panel features the chief executive and a board member, as we look to Fieldays 2020 and beyond.