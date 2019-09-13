This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Sustainability and Animal Proteins Analyst Blake Holgate, to talk about the Essential Freshwater Management Policy.

This week's top interviews were:

Todd Muller:

National's Spokesperson for Agriculture answers 10 questions on the potential outcomes of the government's proposed new National Statement on Freshwater Management Policy. Tomorrow it's the turn of Jacinda Ardern.

Damien O'Connor:

While we were embarrassingly double-parked, we eventually find our way to Bangkok where we give the Minister of Agriculture a right of reply to criticism that his government is providing very little time for submissions and response to the controversial new water plan.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Sustainability and Animal Proteins Analyst on the proposed amendments to NZ's freshwater regulation and the implications for NZ agriculture. Plus there's the good news - red meat prices and the Rabobank Good Deeds promotion.

Simon Bridges:

In a Country exclusive we coin a new and highly imaginative phrase for the farmer response to the government's proposed water reforms. Plus we ask if the Labour Party 'sex scandal' is a Beltway issue or is it exorcising the country?

Chris Garland:

Is a Wairarapa farm consultant who's been in the business since 1980. Today he says he has never seen farmer morale so low - and that includes the tumultuous years of the Rogernomics reforms in the 1980s.

