Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had 10 questions for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the Government's freshwater plans.

On with the show:

Jim Hopkins and Ele Ludemann:

Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey are in Enfield today where they catch up with 'rural raconteur' Jim Hopkins and our North Otago farmer Ele Ludemann for their thoughts on water quality.

Jacinda Ardern:

Following on from Todd Muller yesterday, it's the turn of the PM to ponder ten questions on water quality.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the week.

Blair McLean:

Our horticulture and viticulture correspondent gives you a chance to win with our Winery of the Week - St Clair.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Sustainability and Animal Proteins Analyst on the proposed amendments to NZ's freshwater regulation and the implications for NZ agriculture. Plus there's the good news - red meat prices and the Rabobank Good Deeds promotion.

