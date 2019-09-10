Today on The Country there was a bit of a queue, as Jamie Mackay had Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor waiting in the wings while he interviewed National's spokesman for primary industries, Todd Muller.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National's spokesman for primary industries answers 10 questions on the potential outcomes of the government's proposed new National Statement on Freshwater Management Policy. Tomorrow it's the turn of Jacinda Ardern.

Damien O'Connor:

While we were embarrassingly double-parked, we eventually found our way to Bangkok where we gave the Minister of Agriculture a right of reply to criticism that his government his providing very little for submissions and response to the controversial new water plan.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist talks about interest and exchange rates and the generally healthy state of returns for the primary sector.

Megan Hands:

We ask a Canterbury-based environmental consultant what the Canterbury Plains could look like in 2025 under the government's proposed to new water plan?