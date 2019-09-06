Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay sent Sam "Lashes" Casey down to the Octagon in Dunedin to check out the Ag Proud barbecue.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at how the weekend's weather could affect some local outdoor rugby games and what's coming up for farmers.



Dr Tim Mackle and Sam McIvor:

We get industry response from the chief executives of Dairy NZ and Beef + Lamb NZ to government's new water plan which will cost farmers at least $1 billion dollars over 10 years.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader defends his government's water plan, and dismisses some Federated Farmers' claims, saying the cost to farmers will not be $1 billion dollars over 10 years.

Jeremy Rookes and Andy Thompson:

Today's second panel is let off the leash and the government is the target of their wrath and fury!

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks (very briefly) about the new Bradman.

Daniel McHardy:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week.