Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay sent Sam "Lashes" Casey down to the Octagon in Dunedin to check out the Ag Proud barbecue.
On with the show:
Angus Hines:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at how the weekend's weather could affect some local outdoor rugby games and what's coming up for farmers.
Dr Tim Mackle and Sam McIvor:
We get industry response from the chief executives of Dairy NZ and Beef + Lamb NZ to government's new water plan which will cost farmers at least $1 billion dollars over 10 years.
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader defends his government's water plan, and dismisses some Federated Farmers' claims, saying the cost to farmers will not be $1 billion dollars over 10 years.
Jeremy Rookes and Andy Thompson:
Today's second panel is let off the leash and the government is the target of their wrath and fury!
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks (very briefly) about the new Bradman.
Daniel McHardy:
This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week.
