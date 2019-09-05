A Castlecliff family is coming to terms with having a much quieter backyard after their pet goat and more than a dozen of their chickens were killed in a dog attack.

The attack happened at an Egmont St property late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The dog had jumped a fence to get to the animals.

"All 14 of the chooks and the pet goat were attacked and there were carcasses all over the yard," resident Craig Walker said.

Advertisement

"From what I can gather Golly, our goat, had a big chunk ripped out of him."

Golly was killed in the attack, while 13 of Walker's chickens died from their injuries or had to be put down.

Only one chicken remains alive but Walker said it probably won't survive either.

Walker said the attack had hit hard, especially for his mother who is very passionate about animals and was the person who spotted the dog before discovering the scene.

"We've always had chickens. It started out with just a couple and every now and then she'd bring home a few more.

"Every time mum got back from work she would get all their dishes together, go out and feed them and they'd all be waiting at the door. It was a pretty significant part of her routine."

Only one chicken made it through the attack but is unlikely to survive. Photo / Bevan Conley

Walker said roaming dogs are occasionally spotted around the area but they've never had a dog attack their animals before.

"[Whanganui District] Council are aware of it and together we're looking to locate the dog; as of yet we haven't had much success but we're still keeping a look out.

Advertisement

"We've got a trap out the front so if it comes back there's a good chance we'll catch it."

With the hurt of losing the animals still fresh, Walker said he's unsure whether he will get more chickens following the attack.

"I'm just used to coming outside and seeing the chooks running everywhere. You'd pick one up and it would walk around on your shoulders.

"I can see that they're not there but it hasn't really sunk it yet."

Walker urges anyone who might have seen a roaming brown or tan coloured dog in the Egmont St area, or any dog owner who thinks their pet might be responsible, to contact Whanganui District Council.