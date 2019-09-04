Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Michael Brooks of the Egg Producers Federation about a suspected poultry virus in Otago.

On with the show:

Michael Brooks:

The Executive Director of the Egg Producers Federation talks about the suspected discovery of the poultry virus (IBD Type 1) at the biggest egg-producing farm in the country in Waikouaiti.

Advertisement

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's MD of Co-op Affairs reviews last night's GDT auction (down 0.4 per cent, WMP -0.8 per cent, butter steady), plus talks about an unchanged forecast milk price ($6.25 - $7.25) for the 2019-20 season and a pay freeze for executives and anyone earning over $100K.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster says Sudden Stratospheric Warming is a 'thing' and it's coming to place near you next week.

Jim Hopkins:

We ask a rural raconteur to come off the bench for a day for an injured Winston Peters but he wants to be Shane Jones instead!

John Pemberton:

'Ag Proud' is coming to the Octagon in Dunedin on Friday as the farmer movement looks to spread the good ag news around the country.

Advertisement