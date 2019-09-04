The Waiinu Beach community will soon have a long-awaited new wastewater treatment plant.

Work is set to start on Monday installing a $1 million treatment plant at the settlement near Waitotara.

South Taranaki District Council projects manager Kobus Van der Merwe said the new submerged aerated filter (SAF) plant was proven technology, commonly used around the world.

"The new plant is arriving by boat into Auckland on September 8 and will be transported on eight trucks to Waiinu," Van der Merwe said.

"All going well with Customs, we expect to have the plant arrive by September 17.

"It will take around five weeks to decommission and remove the old plant (sand filters) and install the new one.

"We will then need to test and commission the new plant which we expect to have up and running by mid-November."

People could expect to see a lot of activity in the area during September and October as the trucks transported the plant to the site and a crane installed 25 individual tanks, Van der Merwe said.

"I'm really pleased that work is about to start as the residents have been waiting a long time for this project and have been very patient."