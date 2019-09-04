Maungatapere School families are getting lambs from as far away as South Auckland for this year's Ag Day due to a national shortage.

Lambs are typically sourced locally but this year are coming from as far afield as South Auckland, more than 185km away.

Increased demand for lambs because of cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, fewer lambs produced than in previous years and later-than-usual lambing are among reasons for the shortage.

Some pupils are still without their own young ovine, more than a month behind schedule.

"They're really needing their lambs before the end of this month," Ag Day convener

