Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Police Area Commander for the Hurunui, Waimakariri and Selwyn areas, Peter Cooper, for a chat about rural policing challenges.

Todd Muller:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture says Thursday's water policy announcement will be a "fundamental challenge to the way we farm in New Zealand … and we're going to have an outcome from this government which is going to severely curtail farmers' ability to farm".

Jane Smith:

Our outspoken North Otago correspondent comments on Blue September, record red meat prices, Thursday's water policy announcement and getting a permit to protest.

Peter Cooper:

We talk to the Police Area Commander for the Hurunui, Waimakariri and Selwyn Areas about some of the challenges facing rural policing and we ask him why he's not locking up Lashes.

Geoff Gwyn:

MPI's Director of Response for M. bovis updates the latest numbers and says there's two more years of "heavy lifting" to be done before he can say "we've got this".