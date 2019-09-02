Whanganui's Cutting Edge was treated to a visit from the American owners of Walker Manufacturing Company to meet and build clientele for sales of their ride-on lawnmowers.

Ryan and Bob Walker met with Cutting Edge owners John and Sue Fellingham on Friday to acknowledge the work they do to market the Walker brand.

"We have a lot of very strong Walker dealers, including Cutting Edge, and the work John and Sue are doing is very impressive, supporting their customer base and marketing the machine in this area," Ryan Walker said.

The Walkers' visit to Whanganui came after attending their annual conference held in Auckland. Last year the Fellinghams received the Walker Mower Sales Award for selling the most Walker mowers.

Advertisement

Friday's visit enabled Ryan and Bob Walker to meet with customers of Cutting Edge and show off their latest products.

"It's about people asking questions and getting the right answer," John Fellingham said.

Walker Manufacturing Company distributes from its base just north of Denver to all over America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Fellingham is one of 36 dealers around New Zealand to stock the brand and has been importing the mowers for more than 30 years.

Ryan Walker said having the same importer for 31 years had been a huge advantage for them and had helped them develop the brand.

"They have been working with us on deck design, for your climate, your grass type, your cutting conditions so it's very different from the US and that's taken a lot of feedback and changes to get it correct but it's working well," he said.

Fellingham said he appreciated the visit and the continued support they received from the Walker family when selling their product.