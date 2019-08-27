A new irrigation pipe west of Kurow, criticised by motorists as an eyesore, has consent to be there.

The pipe (pictured) is part of the Kurow Duntroon Irrigation Company's expansion and upgrade. Company chairman Geoff Keeling said it had consent to be placed above the ground.

''It's a different construction methodology to having concrete pipes laid - for a myriad of reasons.

''It's different to what was there before.

''It's probably more noticeable at the moment, because motorists are stopped at the traffic management sites.

''It becomes part of the scenery in the longer term.''

The $45 million project entailed replacing about 44km of open canal with 37km of underground pipes, taking irrigation water from Lake Waitaki rather than from tributaries further down, and increasing irrigation coverage from 1983ha to a potential 5500ha.

New technology and improved irrigation efficiency meant no more water would be used despite the expanded area.

The scheme, designed and being constructed by Monadelphous New Zealand, was one of the last to receive funding from Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd before it withdrew from large-scale irrigation developments.

Keeling said he was ''reasonably satisfied'' with progress since work began in January.

There were 100 to 150 people employed by the contractor on-site, most coming from outside the district and staying in Kurow. That was a boost to the local economy, he said.

The economy would also benefit from the greater level of irrigation, which would be more reliable coming from the lake while not depleting the sensitive tributaries.

Farm environment plans and water agreements to be completed by irrigators were stringent, Keeling said.

''The expectations are much stricter than in the past.

''It all has to be best farm practice.''