The constantly changing face of New Zealand farming and agribusiness is well-characterised by the expansion and success of Iwi-Māori investment and their long-term commitment to rural New Zealand.

There are the major established groups in the South Island and the Waikato, plus new ventures continually emerging.

The farmers who were at the National Science Challenges' Our Land and Water/Kai Mauri Ora te Whenua Symposium earlier this month would have been impressed with the diversity of food production and sustainability approach of Wakatū Incorporation (top of the South Island iwi), for example.

There was a lot of discussion by farmers, researchers,

