Latest industry figures show Northland's 2019 kiwifruit harvest produced 5.1 million trays.
The area of kiwifruitin Northland is steadily increasing — with 473ha, up from 463ha at the end of the 2018/19 season just five months ago and 467ha in 2017/18.
Northland kiwifruit is exported from Marsden Point and Tauranga. Europe and China are Northland's biggest export markets, taking about 70 per cent of the crop, while Japan takes about 25 per cent. It's also sent to Hong Kong, the United States and Taiwan.
Gold kiwifruit now makes up almost 90 per cent of the region's kiwifruit production. The 2019 Northland kiwifruit harvest produced 4,420,781 trays of gold and 704,310 trays of green kiwifruit.
Zespri figures (to the March 31 end of the 2018/2019 season) show 356ha of gold and 107ha of green kiwifruit are grown in Northland.
Whatitiri kiwifruit grower Graeme Pickford said things were going well in the industry.