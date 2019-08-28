Northland's $76 million kiwifruit industry is steadily expanding with new orchards being developed in Kerikeri and Whangārei.

Kerikeri's newly announced $38 million Wiroa Rd kiwifruit orchard development is one of the biggest current enterprises of its type in New Zealand and heads the regional expansion.

Whangārei district growers are also expanding with new orchard area being added to existing operations in areas such as Glenbervie and Whatitiri.

"We expect growth in the region to continue," Nikki Johnson, New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers chief executive, says.

Latest industry figures show Northland's 2019 kiwifruit harvest produced 5.1 million trays.

