Shane McManaway:

We talk to an agribusiness leader and Wairarapa farmer who's spending millions of his own dollars to build a medical facility for his local community.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture debates raising the retirement age, the Greens' role in the government's transport policy, the soon-to-be-released water policy and why Dr. Mike Joy let his country down.

Hayden Paddon:

Earlier this morning we were joined in the studio by New Zealand's leading rally driver to talk about his new book Driven and how he cut his driving teeth working in South Canterbury silage paddocks.

Richard Emerson and Greg Menzies:

It's a book worm's double today as we celebrate the launch of the book - Richard Emerson, The Hopfather - the story of a man with an unquenched passion for beer!