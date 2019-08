Between 50 and 80 cows were on the road between Otamarakau Valley Rd and Waitahanui Lane in the Bay of Plenty.

Police received two calls about cows on the road State Highway 2 in Pukehina at around 9.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said no cows or people were injured by the roaming herd.

She said police went to the scene but it was unclear how the issue was resolved.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified but did not attend.