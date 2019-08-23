This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Dairy Analyst Emma Higgins for a look at the latest Global Dairy Trade Auction result.

This week's top interviews are:

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep farmers and an outspoken rural commentator says Government propaganda is promoting climate emergency hysteria in New Zealand, as Green idealists look for a scapegoat to blame for our fossil fuel-fueled lifestyles.

Dr Helen Beattie:

We talk to the Chief Veterinary Officer of the NZ Veterinary Association - one of the newly-appointed 10 member winter grazing taskforce announced yesterday by Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Todd Muller:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture says it's time to call out the deliberate narrative, being fueled by the Government, that our ag sector and the 23,000 farms that make it up are climate and environmental villains.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst reviews last night's largely positive GDT auction with a 2.1 per cent lift in WMP reinforcing the bank's forecast $7-15 milk price for the 2019-20 season.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a farming academic who takes one of her former lecturing stablemates at Massey University to task over his recent column in the New York Times which is being described by many as economic treason.

