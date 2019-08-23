Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Don Carson of the Forest Owners Association, to find out about how we can protect New Zealand's best horticulture soils.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service forecaster dampens down talk of a "Beast from the East" as the potential of a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) brews above Antarctica.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association has been working overtime defending his industry plus we look at how we can realistically protect our best horticulture soils from housing and why the world needs to eat NZ lamb.

Jeremy Rookes and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features two farmers whose existing land use could be under threat as forestry and horticulture loom large on the horizon.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a weird old week where Paula sent flowers to Winston and Crusher announced she is writing a book.