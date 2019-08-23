COMMENT: Manawatu farmer Pete Fitz-Herbert has been thinking about New Zealand and he reckons we're selling ourselves short when it comes to farming.

I've been thinking about the state of our nation. New Zealand.

Generally, that happens just before I say something dumb.

I'm not a scientist, economist or a politician, I'm just a New Zealand farmer. A once noble profession that is now considered a little dirty, and not something you'd want your daughter dating.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And that concerns me.

So, humour me here.

Picture yourself in a classroom.

Go stand in the corner.

While you're standing there thinking about

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.