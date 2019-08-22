Economist Cameron Bagrie will talk about the economy as it applies to the business, rural and residential sectors at a series of events in Whanganui.

Bagrie, the managing director and chief economist at Bagrie Economics, will outline how the latest official cash rate (OCR) announcement affects the economy and property market. He will also discuss the state of the New Zealand dollar, how the global economy is faring, and credit availability, deposit rates and yields.

There will be separate sessions for the various interest sectors at Bayleys Whanganui on Tuesday, September 3. At 10am there will be a business focus session, at 1pm a rural session and at 5.30pm a residential session.

RSVP for the relevant session by Tuesday, August 27, by phoning 06 348 0573 or emailing whanganui@bayleys.co.nz