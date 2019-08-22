Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated 50 years of the New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year Contest with current winner James Robertson, and 1995 winner Warwick Catto.

On with the show:

Warwick Catto and James Robertson:

We celebrate 50 years of the New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year Contest as we go back in time with the 1995 winner and look to the future with the 2019 title holder.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about a plunging wool market, modern slavery in the horticulture industry, radio shock jocks, the Bledisloe Cup and Kath and Kim's Melbourne home.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager comments on the very good returns currently being enjoyed by the red meat sector.

Craig Carr:

The MD of the Carrfields Group looks at what can be done to promote strong wool - the problem child of the otherwise very healthy primary sector.