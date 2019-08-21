Although the GDT price index slipped for the sixth time in the past seven auctions, a rise in whole milk powder means this is a "not a bad result" says Emma Higgins.

"With whole milk powder above that US$3000 per tonne mark, that's a really good result for this time and this season", Rabobank's Dairy Analyst told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

The GDT price index dropped 0.2 per cent from the previous auction two weeks ago and whole milk powder climbed 2.1 per cent to US$3100 a tonne.

Listen to the full interview below:



The current GDT results are "crucial" to set good foundations for the future milk price said Higgins, and the next few months are key in terms of production and volume.

Advertisement

In further good news, Higgins said she is sticking with her $7.15 milk price forecast for the 2019/2020 season.

Also in today's interview: Higgins takes a look at how global geopolitics or a potential recession could affect the forecast milk price and how a trade war isn't all bad news for New Zealand.