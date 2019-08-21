He was the mayor of Ruapehu for six years and a Horizons councillor for three - now Weston Kirton is throwing his hat in the ring again.

He's standing for Bruce Rollinson's seat, representing the Ruapehu District on Horizons Regional Council.

Kirton milked cows on a Taumarunui farm for 30 years and said he is familiar with all the dairy compliance "rammed down farmers' necks big-time" and the controversial One Plan.

Most farmers - dairy and sheep and beef - are familiar with the environmental pressure they are under and respond very well, he said.

He also has an interest in transport, having once owned Ruapehu Taxis.

"There are no taxis and no public transport [in the district] now," he said.

"I'd like to get involved in public transport throughout the whole district. I'm hoping I can help in that area."

Kirton was a Ruapehu councillor before being the district's mayor from 1995-2001 - during an eruption of Mt Ruapehu and the Raurimu massacre, he remembers.

In 2002 and 2005 he stood for the National Party's Taupō seat, but was unsuccessful. Heading back into politics he stood for Horizons and was its Ruapehu councillor from 2005-2008, when he lost out to Michael Plowman.

Aged 64 and semi-retired, he was approached to stand again and thought he would "give it another go".