Levin

Sheep and store cattle were short on numbers but calves had a large yarding which sold up to outside markets. Belgium Blue bulls to $320, F/H bulls $210 to $280. Lesser sorts $120 — $210, Freisian bulls $130 — $160, 2nd cut $80 — $130, F/H heifers $120 — $160. Lesser bred and smaller $100 down to $50.B/Gall heifers $40, belted Galloway bulls $30. Sheep — fat lambs $130 — $150, ewes $150, ewes and lambs all counted $87.

Phone David Haworth for any info re Levin and Feilding sales.

Rongotea

Rongotea Sale Report 14 August

A big line of owner bred and reared autumn weaner Friesian bulls, which sold to an enthusiastic buying bench, provided the highlight of the sale reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross steers 470 kg — 475 kg made $2.76/kg — $2.80/kg and Friesian steers 451 kg traded at $2.60/kg.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 357 kg — 470 kg made $2.42/kg — $2.87/kg.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross bulls 275 kg made $700, Murray Grey bulls 177 kg made $640 and beef cross bulls 185 kg made $510.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 166 kg — 187 kg made $2.94/kg — $3.37/kg, Angus cross heifers 212 kg — 245 kg made $2.08/kg and Speckle Park cross heifers 225 kg made $545.

Autumn born weaner Friesian bulls 124 kg — 147 kg made $610 — $640 and Murray Grey cross bulls 109 kg made $530.

Autumn born weaner Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 133 kg made $400.

Friesian cows with calves at foot made $1010 and in calf cross bred cows made $900.

Friesian boner cows 513 kg made $2.05/kg and cross bred boners 470 kg made $1.84/kg.

In the calf pens, big Friesian bull calves made $140 — $165 and smaller calves made $60 — $110. Big Friesian — Hereford cross bull calves made $180 — $220 and smaller calves made $80 — $160. Angus cross bull calves made $130 and Speckle Park bull calves made $210.

Big Friesian — Hereford cross heifer calves made $190 — $220 and smaller calves made $80 — $140. Angus cross heifer calves made $105 — $185 and Speckle Park heifer calves made $215.