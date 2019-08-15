Today on The Country Rowena Duncum is in charge, as Jamie Mackay is away MCing for the NZ Apples and Pears annual conference in Queenstown.

On with the show:

Bernadette Hunt:

The Vice President of Southland Federated Farmers talks about winter grazing and implores farmers to remain calm when confronted with misleading images.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Asia Pacific Strategist from the political hot bed of Hong Kong, and in light of the US-China trade war, to ask him if the world is going to hell in a hand cart.

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent talks about a how US clothing tariffs on China have affected the wool market, pig growers jailed for smuggling Danish pig semen into Australia and reluctantly, the rugby.

Alan Pollard:

Jamie Mackay catches up with the chief executive of NZ Apples and Pears at the annual conference in Queenstown.

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based wine correspondent reveals his winery of the week.

