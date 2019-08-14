Prices held up for the best store lambs at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

The best of the male lambs made $186.50 while the top ewe lambs made $176.50. Most ewe lambs prices eased on last week.

Some pens of in-lamb ewes were passed in and the best of the ewes with lambs at foot made $131.

In the cattle sale the offering of about 1000 head of mostly good quality stock sold on a strong market good two-year angus steers made $3.33/kg. Yearling steers made up to $4.13/kg.

PRICES:

Cattle — steers: 2yr, Hiwinui Farm, Tukituki, 25 ang and ang-here, av weight, 379kg, 310c/kg, $1180/head; Tukuwaru Farm, Tamumu, 24 ang, av weight, 562kg, 333c/kg, $1875/head; W Hamlin, Mangatarata, 13, av weight, 428kg, 301c/kg, $1290/head; Belmount Farm, Tukituki, 10 ang, av weight, 534kg, 330c/kg, $1765/head; Inangatahi P/ship, Puketitiri, 10 ang-here, av weight, 381kg, 305c/kg, $1162/head; Halliwell Trust, Patoka, seven ang, av weight, 370kg, 316c/kg, $1172/head. Yrling, Mangatawhiti Station, Okare, 54 ang, av weight, 345kg, 407c/kg, $1410/head; 37 ang-here, av weight, 336kg, 397c/kg, $1340/head; 20 ang, av weight, 320kg, 413c/kg, $1325/head; Mt Erin Station, Middle Rd, 32 ang, av weight, 313kg, 411c/kg, $1290/head; Waipunga Ltd, Kaiwaka, 30 ang and ang-here, av weight, 279kg, 403c/kg, $1130/head; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 37 ang, av weight, 291kg, 392c/kg, $1145/head; Glenview Farming, Tangoio, 19 ang, av weight, 260kg, 384c/kg, $1000/head; 22 ang and ang-here, av weight, 217kg, 406c/kg, $885/head; Motere Station, Omakere, 21 ang, av weight, 281kg, 376c/kg, $1060/head; 15 ang, av weight, 246kg, 391c/kg, $965/head; Eskridge, Bay View, 11 here-cross, av weighty, 323kg, 372c/kg, $1205/head; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 29 ang, av weight, 266kg, 359c/kg, $960/head; 17 sth dev-cross, av weight, 289kg, 335c/kg, $970/head; Kaiara Enterprises, Chatham Island, seven ang-here, av weight, 193kg, 400c/kg, $775/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Kokotea, Wairoa,14 fries, av weight, 373kg, 270c/kg, $1010/head; five fries-cross, av weight, 328kg, 214c/kg, $705/head; Ebbett Family Trust, Okawa, 24 fries, av weight, 426kg, 302c/kg, $1290/head. Yrling, Motere Station, Omakere, 29 ang, av weight, 316kg, 347c/kg, $100/head; 28 ang, av weight, 286kg, 345c/kg, $990/head; 17 ang, av weight, 251kg, 326c/kg, $694/head; Blackwill Ltd, Wairoa, 15 ang, av weight, 284kg, 355c/kg, $1010/head; 15 sth dev, av weight, 257kg, 349c/kg, $900/head; five shthrn-cross, av weight, 173kg, 345c/kg, $600/head; Eastfield Ltd, Taihape road, 21 fries, av weight, 197kg, 352c/kg, $695/head; 20 fries, av weight, 175kg, 336c/kg, $590/head; M Whitelock, Meeanee, five fries, av weight, 280kg, 307c/kg, $860/head.

Heifers: 2yr, W Ashby, Waipukurau, six ang-here-fries, av weight, 401kg, 293c/kg, $1180/head; R and J MacIntyre, Raukawa, five here, av weight, 363kg, 289c/kg, $1050/head; Tui Deer, Matahorua, five here-fries, av weight, 443kg, 295c/kg, $1310/head; Misawell, Pakipaki, five fries, av weight, 385kg, 223c/kg, $860/head. Yrling, A J Arnold, Kaiwaka, 22 charo-cross, av weight, 315kg, 346c/kg, $1090/head; 23 charo-cross, av weight, 300kg, 348c/kg, $1045/head; 21 charo-cross, av weight, 274kg, 353c/kg, $970/head; Toronui Station, Tutira, 20 ang, av weight, 276kg, 352c/kg, $975/head; Eskridge, Eskdale, 15 here-cross, av weight, 277kg, 314c/kg, $870/head; Bayview Station, Bay View, 40 ang, av weight, 192kg, 373c/kg, $720/head; Inangatahi p/ship, Puketitiri, 33 ang, av weight, 197kg, 365c/kg, $720/head; 11 ang, av weight 175kg, 314c/kg, $550/head; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 20 sth dev, av weight, 249kg, 337c/kg, $840/head; 17 ang-cross, av weight, 173kg 310c/kg, $540/head; B Purchase, Whakamarama, 12 ang, av weight, 250kg, 361c/kg, $904/head; Brancott Farm, Glenross, 12 ang, av weight, 231kg, 377c/kg, $875/head; 13 ang, av weight 274kg, 339c/kg, $930/head; Manley, Puketapu, six fries-cross, av weight, 246kg, 202c/kg, $500/head.

Sheep — ewes, lambs at foot: Glenburn Trust, Waimarama, 27 5yr, 44 lambs, $128.50 all counted; 26 5yr, 36 lambs, $129; 28 5yr, 35 lambs, $131; Deepwater P/ship, seven ewes, 10 lambs, $119; Ballymena, Hastings, four ewes, eight lambs, $110; Maraenui Farm, Meeanee, seven ewes, 11 lambs, $103; Meeanee Farm, Meeanee, 11 ewes, 16 lambs, $98.

Ewes, (SIL) P and C Nesdale, Mangaorapa, 123 6yr, $170.

Lambs: Wairuru Farm, Waipawa, 74 male, $177; Pascoe Farm, Puketapu, 63 male, $131; 113 ewe, $116.50; Ward Farming, Pourerere, 116 c/o, $186.50; 159 c/o, $180. Okare Station, Wairoa, 229 male, $180; 56 male, $173; 146 ewe, $176; 161 ewe, $162.50; C McRae, Glenross, 147 b/f c/o, $173.50; 93 c/o, $161.50; Pukerangi Station, Omakere, 114 male, $168; G Beamish, Ongaonga, 29 m/s, $169.50; Mertzon Trust, 182 ewe, $154.50; 77 ewe, $152; Maunganui Station Te Pohue, 156 ewe, $154; 232 ewe, $132; Eparaima Hills, Wanstead, 142 ewe, $165.50; D Daunton, Omakere, 93 ewe, $176.50; B Harris, Haumoana, 66 ewe, $175; M Johnson, Haumoana, 39 ewe, $174; E Volman, Pakipaki, 80 ewe, $127; Blackwill, Wairoa, 88 ewe, $155; Alco p/ship, Poukawa, 45 ewe, $142; W Maddox, Mangaroa, 62 ewe, $130; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 70 ewe, $150; Tauhara P/ship, Ohiti, 23 ewe, $148.

Prime sale

Prime lamb prices continued to be strong at Monday's sale.

The yarding of about 1400 head made up to $229 for a pen of male lambs. One pen of ewe lambs made $190.50.

The ewe yarding of about 200 head sold in line with the quality on offer with the best of them making $172.

There were no cattle on offer.

PRICES:

Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $158 to $162; med, $138.50 to $144; light, $116.50, 4130. Slipe, good, $159.50, $162.50; light, #123.50 to $129. Shorn, good, $172.

Lambs: Male, $186.50 to $229; ewe, $160 to $190.50.