The Bay of Islands Garden Club turned the clock back to 1949 to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Treasurer Sam Fuller said 38 past and present members attended the annual general meeting at the Kawakawa RSA on August 6, with attendees dressing in the era that the club was formed.

A celebratory lunch was held to mark the massive milestone, with minutes from the inaugural meeting being read.

Club member Carol Hoult also gave an informative presentation on what life was like in 1949 covering events of the day, food prices, fashion, rationing and politics.

"It was fantastic," Fuller said.

Dressed in their finest, garden club members get ready to enjoy a spot of lunch.
New Bay of Islands Garden Club president Margaret Smith with longest-serving member Shirley Taylor and outgoing president Penny Hyslop
New Bay of Islands Garden Club president Margaret Smith with longest-serving member Shirley Taylor and outgoing president Penny Hyslop

