Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Mossburn farmer John Douglas about a stand-off between farmers and environmentalists over photos of winter grazing practises.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra does not try to sugar-coat some disastrous numbers released to the market this morning - an asset write-down of $820-860 million, a financial loss of $590-675 million and the payment of no dividend for the FY19. The only good news is that the forecast milk price remains unchanged.

John Douglas:

Is a Mossburn farmer and local Southland District Councillor who has been caught in the middle of a stand-off between farmers and environmentalists over winter grazing practices.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says winter, after a benign June and July, has had a real sting in its tail thus far in August.

Jeremy Rookes and Andy Thompson:

Today's panel features two outspoken fuller-figured farming figures!