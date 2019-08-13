The 2019 Taranaki Dog Trial season ended on a high note with the annual centre diner hosted by the Whangamomona Dog Trial Club held at the Whangamomona Hotel on Saturday night.

Steve Murphy had an excellent season this year, winning six out of 12 awards.



2019 Taranaki Centre cup winners:

2019 Cup Winners - Taranaki Centre

Top Dogs:

Top Heading: Bernie Gower and Hone (17 Pts), Waihi-Waitara Collie Club in Inglewood

Top Huntaway: Brad Bielski and Maximus (16 Pts), Egmont Sheep Dog Trial Club

Steve Murphy and Savvy (16 Pts), Whangamomona Dog Trial Club

Overall Top Dog: Bernie Gower and Hone, Waihi-Waitara Collie Club Inglewood

Centre Championships:

Event 1: Bernie Gower and Hone, Waihi-Waitara Collie Club Inglewood

Event 2: Ken Lobb and Kristofferson, Whangamomona

Event 3: Steve Murphy and Savvy, Whangamomona

Event 4: Steve Murphy and Savvy, Whangamomona

The Graeme Dickson Cup went to Steve Murphy and his dogs, Sharp (97.5) and Savvy (98) from the Whangamomona Dog Trial Club for the highest aggregate points for one heading and one huntaway.

Advertisement

The Lloyd Duffy Tray went to Steve Murphy and his dog Lace (91) from the Whangamomona Club for the most points in event one and two.

The Graeme Northcott Trophy went to Steve Murphy and his dog Savvy (387.5) from the Whangamomona Dog Trial Club for huntaway aggregate (points from open runs and run-offs).

Bernie Gower and his Heading Dog Hone who won the 2019 season overall Top Dog.

The Bernard Murphy Memorial Trophy went to Bernie Gower and his dog Hone from Waihi-Waitara Collie Club, Inglewood for the dog scoring most points .