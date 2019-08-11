A southwest flow is predicted to bring more snow to parts of the South tomorrow as the country continues to be battered by rough weather.

A MetService weather outlook said the strong and unsettled southwest flow was predicted to spread across New Zealand tomorrow and remain over the country through Wednesday before gradually easing on Thursday.

Tomorrow there was a low confidence of west to southwest winds becoming severe in exposed parts of coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin.

READ MORE:

• Wild weather - Fire Service called to dozens of homes, including one struck by lightning

Advertisement

Snow showers could also lower to 300m or 400m in southern parts of Fiordland, Southland and Clutha, but warning amounts of snow were not expected at this stage.

The prediction comes after the South was battered by rain, snow and cold conditions over the weekend.

Overnight the North Island was hit by strong winds, heavy rain and thunder and lightning.

The New Zealand Fire and Emergency services responded to about 20 callouts all around Auckland and down to southern parts of the Waikato when thunder, lightning and heavy rains suddenly hit from about 8pm.

The weather was expected to remain unsettled over northern and central New Zealand for most of today.