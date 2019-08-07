Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is urging the Government to adopt a science-based approach to changes to the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill so the country can meet its Paris Agreement commitments while ensuring a more equitable framework for all sectors of the economy.

B+LNZ has lodged its submission on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill following a comprehensive analysis of the Government's proposals.

Jeremy Baker, B+LNZ Chief Insight Officer, says the organisation's submission is a pragmatic one that reflects the sector's commitment to being net carbon neutral by 2050, the latest science on methane's contribution to climate change, and the principles of fairness and equity that mean no one sector is carrying proportionally more of the load than any other.

"From the start, B+LNZ has consistently called for a science-based approach and that all sectors need to play their part equally in meeting New Zealand's commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"What we've put forward in our submission reflects the rapidly evolving science on methane as well as the reality that achieving gross reductions in fossil fuel emissions will be what ultimately makes a difference in getting global warming under control."

B+LNZ's submission also reflects recent survey data from UMR which indicated 69 per cent of New Zealanders support farmers having access to the same tools as fossil fuel emitting industries to offset their emissions, such as using trees.

B+LNZ's proposed targets for the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill are:

• 10 per cent gross reduction in methane by 2050;

• If further reductions in methane are required, these should not exceed a further 12 per cent net reduction by 2050;

• The development of gross reduction targets for carbon dioxide 2050;

• Net zero carbon dioxide by 2050; and

• Net zero nitrous oxide by 2050.

• B+LNZ is seeking climate change policy frameworks, including greenhouse gas targets, that enable individuals and communities to build resilience across all their well-beings, including ecosystems, community and cultural wellbeing, and economic wellbeing.

While climate policy and adaptation pathways need to provide for clear and timebound outcomes to enable business and community certainty, they will also need to provide frameworks to enable the flexibility and innovation required to meet those outcomes.

B+LNZ's full submission can be found at www.beeflambnz.com/zerocarbonbillsubmission