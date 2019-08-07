Top price of $190 paid for one pen.

Store lamb prices remained strong at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

Top price of $190 was paid for a pen of 133 male lambs from Tukuwaru Farm, Tamumu.

Many other pens broke the $180 mark. One pen of ewe lambs made $181 and at least two pens of ewe lambs topped $170.

The small cattle yarding of about 100 head, mostly R1, sold to expectations.

Buyers for the cattle and the 9300 sheep were mostly from Hawke's Bay and Manawatu.

PRICES:

Cattle — steers: B and V Campbell, Poukawa, 10 R2 ang, av weight, 397kg, 324c/kg, $1290/head. R1, Bronnie Ltd, Kahuranaki, 11 ang, av weight,372kgt, 280c/kg, $1045/head; Mertzon Trust, Waipukurau, five ang, av weight, 305kg, 298c/kg, $910/head.

Heifers: Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, six R2 ang, av weight, 255kg, 269c/kg, $690/head; Harper Ryan Farm, Te Onepu, 10 R2 ang, av weight, 388kg, 285c/kg, $1105/head. R1, Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, eight ang, av weight, 276kg, 289c/kg, $800/head; Bronnie Ltd, Kahuranaki, 21 ang, av weight, 372kg, 279c/kg, $1040/head; Pukenui Station, Makaretu, four ang, av weight, 127kg, 275c/kg, $350/head.

Sheep — Ewes, lambs at foot: T Swanwick, Korokipo, five ewes, eight lambs, $131 all counted; Ruapehu Farm, Pakowhai, six m/a, one lamb, $128.

Ewes: (SIL) R and S Broughton, Riverdale, 107 5yr, $187.

Lambs: Belmont Station, Esk Valley, 125 c/o, $188; 50 c/o, $1269; Netherton Station, Elsthorpe, 211 c/o, $186; 100 c/o, $164; 115 weth, $143.50; Tukuwaru Farm, Tamumu, 133 c/o, $190; 152 c/o, $173; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 84 male, $175; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 206 c/o, $175; D R Heays, Tutira, 136 weth, $161; 34 weth, $113; Black Stag Station, Tutira, 83 male, $165; 444 ewe, $153; 80 ewe, $145.50; 85 m/s, $117; Waipapa Station, Taupo, 103 male, $162; 127 male, $137; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 143 male, $155; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 98 male, $160; Colonsay Farm, Otamauri, 81 male, $160; 111 ewe, $148; Waiwhenua Farm, Wairoa, 42 male, $159; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 135 male, $154.50; R Menzies, Mangateretere, 52 c/o, $176; CRC Holdings, Middle Rd, 31 male, $159.50; J Powdrell, Raupunga, 332 ewe, $164; 380 ewe, $153; 276 ewe, $149; Matai Moana, Wallingford, 235 ewe, $175; 88 ewe, $165; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 290 ewe, $153; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 346 ewe, $158; 392 ewe, $149.50; 300 ewe, $146; 122 ewe, $165; Frampton Farm, Takapau, 203 ewe, $178.50; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 127 ewe, $175; E Volman, Pakipaki, 125 ewe, $159; Air Hill, Maraekakaho, 100 ewe, $160.50; Falomai P/ship, Patoka, 86 ewe, $159; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 82 ewe, $154; Matu Whenua, Wairoa, 90 ewe, $167; Kintail, Waikare, 109 ewe, $160; 113 ewe, $151; 85 ewe, $152; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 102 ewe, $162.50; Cave Farming, Ohiti, 70 ewe, $164; Te Tohe Station, Mangaorapa 72 ewe, $143.50; B Harrison, 62 ewe, $181; Trigham Station, Patoka, 44 ewe, $140; Otoi Farming, Wairoa, 79 ewe, $165.

Prime sale

Lamb prices improved even further at Monday's sale with the best of them making $224. Many other pens on the yarding of about 2000 head broke the $200 mark.

The ewe prices were a reflection of the quality.

In the cattle rostrum the best of the 54 head on offer also sold well with one pen of 612kg angus oxen making $3.25/kg. Heifers also sold well with one pen of 582kg red angus making $3.225/kg.

PRICES:

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, ang-fries, charo, here) Av weight, 472kg to 860kg, 228.5c/kg to 325c/kg, $1417/head to $1989/head.

Heifers: (Ang, ang-cross, red ang, here) Av weight, 395kg to 582kg, 278c/kg to 322.5c/kg, $1098/head to $1878/head.

Cows: (Ang) Av weight, 490kg to 685kg, 250c/kg to 252c/kg, $1625/head to $1712/head.

Bulls: (Jersey, here) Av weight, 412kg to 550kg, 265c/kg to 315c/kg, $1091/head to $1754/head.

Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $184; Slipe, med, $167, $173; lighter, $128 to $142.50.

Lambs: Male, $159 to $224; ewe, $155 to $190.