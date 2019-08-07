Top price of $190 paid for one pen.

Store lamb prices remained strong at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

Top price of $190 was paid for a pen of 133 male lambs from Tukuwaru Farm, Tamumu.
Many other pens broke the $180 mark. One pen of ewe lambs made $181 and at least two pens of ewe lambs topped $170.

The small cattle yarding of about 100 head, mostly R1, sold to expectations.
Buyers for the cattle and the 9300 sheep were mostly from Hawke's Bay and Manawatu.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

PRICES:

Cattle — steers: B and V Campbell, Poukawa, 10 R2 ang, av weight, 397kg, 324c/kg, $1290/head. R1, Bronnie Ltd, Kahuranaki, 11 ang, av weight,372kgt, 280c/kg, $1045/head; Mertzon Trust, Waipukurau, five ang, av weight, 305kg, 298c/kg, $910/head.

Heifers: Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, six R2 ang, av weight, 255kg, 269c/kg, $690/head; Harper Ryan Farm, Te Onepu, 10 R2 ang, av weight, 388kg, 285c/kg, $1105/head. R1, Maaka Farm, Maraetotara, eight ang, av weight, 276kg, 289c/kg, $800/head; Bronnie Ltd, Kahuranaki, 21 ang, av weight, 372kg, 279c/kg, $1040/head; Pukenui Station, Makaretu, four ang, av weight, 127kg, 275c/kg, $350/head.

Sheep — Ewes, lambs at foot: T Swanwick, Korokipo, five ewes, eight lambs, $131 all counted; Ruapehu Farm, Pakowhai, six m/a, one lamb, $128.

Ewes: (SIL) R and S Broughton, Riverdale, 107 5yr, $187.

Lambs: Belmont Station, Esk Valley, 125 c/o, $188; 50 c/o, $1269; Netherton Station, Elsthorpe, 211 c/o, $186; 100 c/o, $164; 115 weth, $143.50; Tukuwaru Farm, Tamumu, 133 c/o, $190; 152 c/o, $173; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 84 male, $175; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 206 c/o, $175; D R Heays, Tutira, 136 weth, $161; 34 weth, $113; Black Stag Station, Tutira, 83 male, $165; 444 ewe, $153; 80 ewe, $145.50; 85 m/s, $117; Waipapa Station, Taupo, 103 male, $162; 127 male, $137; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 143 male, $155; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 98 male, $160; Colonsay Farm, Otamauri, 81 male, $160; 111 ewe, $148; Waiwhenua Farm, Wairoa, 42 male, $159; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 135 male, $154.50; R Menzies, Mangateretere, 52 c/o, $176; CRC Holdings, Middle Rd, 31 male, $159.50; J Powdrell, Raupunga, 332 ewe, $164; 380 ewe, $153; 276 ewe, $149; Matai Moana, Wallingford, 235 ewe, $175; 88 ewe, $165; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 290 ewe, $153; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 346 ewe, $158; 392 ewe, $149.50; 300 ewe, $146; 122 ewe, $165; Frampton Farm, Takapau, 203 ewe, $178.50; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 127 ewe, $175; E Volman, Pakipaki, 125 ewe, $159; Air Hill, Maraekakaho, 100 ewe, $160.50; Falomai P/ship, Patoka, 86 ewe, $159; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 82 ewe, $154; Matu Whenua, Wairoa, 90 ewe, $167; Kintail, Waikare, 109 ewe, $160; 113 ewe, $151; 85 ewe, $152; R and H Pastoral, Wanstead, 102 ewe, $162.50; Cave Farming, Ohiti, 70 ewe, $164; Te Tohe Station, Mangaorapa 72 ewe, $143.50; B Harrison, 62 ewe, $181; Trigham Station, Patoka, 44 ewe, $140; Otoi Farming, Wairoa, 79 ewe, $165.

Prime sale

Lamb prices improved even further at Monday's sale with the best of them making $224. Many other pens on the yarding of about 2000 head broke the $200 mark.
The ewe prices were a reflection of the quality.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the cattle rostrum the best of the 54 head on offer also sold well with one pen of 612kg angus oxen making $3.25/kg. Heifers also sold well with one pen of 582kg red angus making $3.225/kg.

PRICES:

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, ang-fries, charo, here) Av weight, 472kg to 860kg, 228.5c/kg to 325c/kg, $1417/head to $1989/head.

Heifers: (Ang, ang-cross, red ang, here) Av weight, 395kg to 582kg, 278c/kg to 322.5c/kg, $1098/head to $1878/head.

Cows: (Ang) Av weight, 490kg to 685kg, 250c/kg to 252c/kg, $1625/head to $1712/head.

Bulls: (Jersey, here) Av weight, 412kg to 550kg, 265c/kg to 315c/kg, $1091/head to $1754/head.

Sheep — ewes: Woolly, good, $184; Slipe, med, $167, $173; lighter, $128 to $142.50.
Lambs: Male, $159 to $224; ewe, $155 to $190.