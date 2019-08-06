Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay continues his tribute to Sir Brian Lochore by talking a bit of farming and footy with Graham Mourie.

On with the show:

Graham Mourie:

We talk to a great All Black captain about another great All Black captain who made a life-long contribution to rugby, farming, the community and the environment.

Hayden Dillon:

The Head of Agribusiness for Findex, our accounting partners on The Country, talks about the capital crunch hitting farmers hard, particularly in the dairy sector, and what they can do to mitigate some tough government policies and Reserve Bank pressure.

Nick Webster:

Is a North Otago dairy, beef and arable farmer who will head to Invercargill to referee Thursday's Mitre 10 Cup opener between Southland and Northland. We talk farming, footy and legends.

John McOviney:

The chief executive of Steelfort pays tribute to Sir Brian Lochore but he's less impressed about the direction the country is heading.

Tracy Brown and Olivia Ross:

Rowena catches up with Tracy Brown, a sustainability superstar who milks 700 cows with her husband Wynn at Matamata, and Olivia Ross, who is the Beef + Lamb Extension Manager for the Southern South Island.

Last week Brown hosted the Victorian Minister for Agriculture and also appeared on Breakfast TV, sharing the ways in which farmers are helping to improve and look after the environment, while Ross presented her report to the Primary Production Committee at Parliament.