On a recent excursion to Whangārei Museum at Kiwi North, one of the visitors, aged 92, recalled visiting the city's museum when it was housed in the Municipal Building on Bank St, and another remembered seeing the exhibits later on when the museum was accommodated in an old homestead in Cafler Ave.

This piqued the curiosity of staff eager to find out what was on display back then and what these exhibits looked like. Unfortunately, only a couple of photographs from this period in the museum's history have survived but they provide a glimpse back in time to the earlier