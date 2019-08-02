This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Tim Hunt for a chat about his Horticulture NZ Annual Conference presentation "Trust Us - We're the Food Industry - Risk and Opportunity".

The top interviews this week were:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says if veganism is the answer, what was the question? And she says so from the moral high-ground of being a long-standing vegetarian.

Advertisement

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture on the latest polls, the anti winter grazing campaign, the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch yesterday and whether his recent trip to the US left a low carbon footprint.

Todd Muller:

We talk to National's new "voice" for agriculture and primary industries, following Nathan Guy's surprise decision yesterday to step aside from politics.

Rebecca Mahoney:

Is a Tararua farmer and former Black Fern who added another string to her impressive sporting bow when she recently became the first woman to referee a Ranfurly Shield challenge. As we discover she is a woman of many talents - on both the farm and footy paddocks.

Tim Hunt:

We head to Mystery Creek for day two of the Horticulture NZ Annual Conference where Rabobank's GM RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness gives us a sneak preview of his presentation this afternoon - Trust Us - We're the Food Industry - Risk and Opportunity.

Simon Bridges:

The catch up with National's under-siege leader who's had a good week off the back of his party's new cancer policy, a good political poll , a good hit on the PM and the gift that keeps on giving - the Greens.