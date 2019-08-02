More than 600 fruit and vegetable growers and horticulture industry companies attended the Our Food Future Horticulture Conference 2019 at Mystery Creek this week.

"We're extremely happy with how our conference has gone" said HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

"Hundreds of growers have come together and heard what the solutions are likely to be to challenges such as changing consumer attitudes and different growing conditions due to climate change".

The conference heard from overseas experts such as Professor of Food Marketing at the Imperial College London, David Hughes and young leaders like Gen Z, GirlBoss Founder, Alexia Hilbertidou said Chapman.

Advertisement

The fruit and vegetable chandeliers proved a hit at the conference. Photo / Supplied

Growers also had the opportunity to get up close to the latest machinery and technology with more than 27 displays showcasing what is happening now and what will be available in the future.

One item on display raised a lot of interest said Chapman.

"The fruit and vegetable chandeliers. They've certainly been a talking point and it has been fantastic to showcase New Zealand's wonderful produce in this way".

Seasonal Staff founder, Sharon George said the conference had been "awesome".

"We've made great connections and have been able to talk growers through what we can offer them in terms of access to seasonal workers".

Zealandia Commercial Crop Manager, Jean-Claude Wex said he found the conference speakers stimulating.

"I liked hearing that as an industry, we just need to get on with 'future foods' and stop talking about them".