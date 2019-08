Levin

Carrfields Stock Report:

Levin Sale was wet but a very strong market.

Feeder calves were in strong demand with the best making $160 to $180, next cut down were $100 to $150, with smaller ones down to $40. F/H bulls made $200 to $250, F/H heifers $140 to $200, Reds $80 to $140, smaller calves were $20 to $40.

Sheep — fat lambs $150, store lambs $80 to $100. Cattle — 2 yr F/H heifers $900 to $1250, ylg F/H heifers $630, smaller cattle $200 to $400. Strong markets being recorded at most saleyards. Demand is growing for all classes of livestock. Phone David Haworth 0274 504 133 for more information.

Rongotea Sale

NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd:

The threat of a wintry blast did little to dampen prices at Rongotea today reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Friesian-Hereford cross steers 380kg made $1050.

2 year Hereford bulls 495kg made $1490, Friesian-Hereford cross bulls 330kg made $750 and Angus bulls 390kg made $1010. Cross bred bulls 310kg made $600 and Jersey bulls 400kg-505kg made $2.40/kg-$2.87/kg.

2 year Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 398kg made $1190.

Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross steers 170kg-195kg made $3.24/kg-$3.49/kg, White Galloway cross steers 183kg made $540 and Speckle Park cross steers 315 kg made $840. Exotic steers 210kg-225kg made $2.40/kg-$2.57/kg, Friesian steers 172kg made $390 and cross bred steers 237kg made $510.

Yearling Friesian bulls 271kg made $790.

Yearling Speckle Park cross heifers 322kg made $850, Hereford heifers 235kg made $650 and Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 265kg-280kg made $2.18/kg-$2.87/kg. White Galloway cross heifers 182kg made $570 and exotic heifers 170kg made $500. Weaner Friesian-Hereford cross steers140kg made $410.

Weaner Friesian bulls 100kg-105kg made $300-$400, Angus cross bulls 120kg-175kg made $310-$495, Beef Shorthorn cross bulls 152kg made $460 and Charolais cross bulls 190 kg made $550.

Weaner Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 95kg-185kg made $270-$420 and Angus cross heifers 125kg made $380.

In calf Friesian cross cows made $1210, in calf Jersey cows made $900 and in milk cross bred cows made $1140. In calf cross bred heifers made $1050 and in milk Friesian heifers made $900-$960.

Friesian cross boner cows 495kg made $1.78/kg-$1.89/kg and cross bred boners 340 kg made $1.91/kg.

In the calf pens, big Friesian bull calves made $170-$205 and smaller calves made $80-$130. Big Friesian-Hereford cross bull calves made $230-$325 and smaller calves made $140-$180. Angus cross bull calves made $135-$150 and Speckle Park cross bull calves made $165. Big Friesian-Hereford cross heifer calves made $150-$185 and smaller calves made $80-$130. Angus cross heifer calves made $100-$135 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $185-$205.