The first feeder calf sales for Tararua this season pretty much reflected the prices at sales in Manawatū.

Just over 200 calves were sold at three sales.

NZ Farmers Livestock presented half the numbers to a moderate crowd early last week.

At this sale the top price for the week for Friesian bulls of $250 a head for a pen of five went to Hartridge Family Partnership which supplied a third of the stock.

Advertisement

This premium price was for 7-10-day-old calves and the pattern of paying more for extra age continued with others selling for between $165 and $180 a head.

Good entries from Takapau swelled the numbers at the sale. The average for 84 Friesian bulls was $150.

Crossbreds totalled 25 in number and ranged from $50 to $185 a head, depending upon the cross.

The top price of $185 a head was for four Angus cross heifers.

On Tuesday Mangatainoka had just head of stock as the district calves later but good Friesian bulls ranged from $150 to $212.

PGG Wrightson Livestock agent Tim Pickering said this week's numbers will swell to 100 to 150.

On Wednesday Carrfield Livestock received calves from two main vendors, Mirok Farms of Eketahuna and Readlands of Dannevirke.

A small number of buyers bid for the bigger stock, with prices ranging from $125 to $150 a head for Friesian bulls.

Prices of between $50 and $80 for smaller calves had one vendor wishing his partnership had retained its beef unit as similar calves had reached 550kg on the market last year when raised and sold.