A holiday down south still can't take our minds off how dry winter has been so far.

No tropical escapes for us this year – instead we headed to Wellington to watch from the sidelines as our son played hockey. We fitted in a few day trips too, such as a visit to Cape Palliser where seals lazed beside the road, barely opening their eyes as cars crept past.

With their fat brown bodies, soulful eyes and short flippers they bore a strong resemblance to our elderly chocolate Labrador, Milo.

We spotted more wildlife at the Zealandia sanctuary in Karori, 225ha of pest-proof fenced regenerating native bush – a glimpse at the NZ bush of more than a century ago.

Our son Angus was unimpressed with some obese pukeko we stumbled across and we had to inform him the pudgy swamp hens were actually takahe, with only 350 in existence it is one of the world's rarest and most endangered birds.

Bruce was enchanted with the whole concept and is now keen to recreate the idea on a smaller scale in the bush out the back of our farm.

It's a nice idea but after inspecting the massive predator-proof fence, I fear it may be a little out of our price range at the moment. He was so captivated that he got lost in the wilderness at closing time – a group of people were setting out on their night tour when he finally found his way back to the exit where we were waiting for him.

We stayed a night in Hamilton on return to catch up with our daughter who's at university there and, after a week of Wellington temperatures, Hamilton felt warm for the first time ever. Back home it is warmer still, and it is also dry. Our annual rainfall is well down, which makes winter life easier in some ways but also makes us a little uneasy about what summer will bring if the water table stays low. At our runoff for example, Bruce often has to deal with a winter lake. This time last year he remembers stripping down to his undies to wade into the lake amidst the black swans to pull out electric fences. This year, there are no lake views at the runoff and therefore no stripping to remove fences – but also no black swans. A whole lot less bird life, in fact.

While there hasn't been stripping at the runoff, there has been modelling. An outdoor clothing company contacted Bruce looking for a model to pose in their gear for advertising photographs. Bruce nominated our grazing block manager Robert for the job and he and his dogs spent a happy few hours in various poses and outfits gazing meaningfully into the distance. I can't wait to see the photos – could this be the start of a new career for Robert? This week the Farmers Weekly, next week Vogue.

Bruce accidentally sprayed stripes into a few of our paddocks thanks to a spray mix-up. Luckily it's regrown and he was far less upset by his accidental grass-killing than by the Kiwis not winning the cricket world cup the other night. He and our son Jack took it in shifts to watch through the night, each promising to wake the other if the match was getting exciting. At 4am Jack started texting, so Bruce went to join him.

They were still at it a couple of hours later when I woke up and the excitement levels seemed to be rising so I checked the situation online and discovered that the match was a draw and would be determined by 'super overs'. I ventured out to the living room to ask the cricketing experts what the heck a super over was but wasn't allowed to join them in case I brought bad luck.

The excitement levels reached fever pitch, so I whipped my phone out to capture the reaction to the winning moment. Given the final result you can just imagine what I got instead – I posted the reaction video on Facebook later that day and I think Bruce's dramatic collapse is one of my most popular posts ever.