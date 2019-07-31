Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Tararua farmer Rebecca Mahoney, the first woman to referee a Ranfurly Shield challenge.
On with the show:
Todd Muller:
We talk to National's new "voice" for agriculture and primary industries, following Nathan Guy's surprise decision yesterday to step aside from politics.
Rebecca Mahoney:
Is a Tararua farmer and former Black Fern who added another string to her impressive sporting bow when she recently became the first woman to referee a Ranfurly Shield challenge. As we discover she is a woman of many talents - on both the farm and footy paddocks.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's principal weather scientist says winter's here and it's set to hang around for the weekend, with a real sting in its tail.
Nathan Penny:
ASB's rural economist says that although primary sector returns are currently very positive, he witnessed a lot of uncertainty in rural New Zealand on his recent road show around the provinces.
Jane Smith:
Is a former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and an outspoken North Otago farmer and commentator who's had to take on new name for fear of misquoted in the media.
