Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Tararua farmer Rebecca Mahoney, the first woman to referee a Ranfurly Shield challenge.

Todd Muller:

We talk to National's new "voice" for agriculture and primary industries, following Nathan Guy's surprise decision yesterday to step aside from politics.

Rebecca Mahoney:

Is a Tararua farmer and former Black Fern who added another string to her impressive sporting bow when she recently became the first woman to referee a Ranfurly Shield challenge. As we discover she is a woman of many talents - on both the farm and footy paddocks.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's principal weather scientist says winter's here and it's set to hang around for the weekend, with a real sting in its tail.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's rural economist says that although primary sector returns are currently very positive, he witnessed a lot of uncertainty in rural New Zealand on his recent road show around the provinces.

Jane Smith:

Is a former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and an outspoken North Otago farmer and commentator who's had to take on new name for fear of misquoted in the media.