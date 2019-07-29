

Whangārei's Portland School is and Enviro School, so the students know all about protecting and enhancing their environment.

And so it was again on Friday when the school, along with pupils from nearby Otaika Valley School, planted more than 200 trees to help protect and enhance their riverside environment.

Portland Principal Shane Nichols said as an Enviro School the kids understood the importance of protecting for the planet. Friday's event was also partnered with Whitebait Connection and Nichols said the event was all about teaching the students the importance of protecting the freshwater environment.

He said the students also unveiled a sign outside Otaika Valley School which gave whitebaiters information about the waterway.

Advertisement

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.

Kim Jones from Whitebait Connection, right, gets the planting session under way with the students from Portland School.

Kim Jones from Whitebait Connection helps Ezekiel Ashby, left, and Nikau Cameron-Tane to plant a puriri.

The planting alongside the stream near Portland and Otaika Valley Schools gets under way.