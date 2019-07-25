Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum considers whether Sam "Lashes" Casey is worth as much as Glen the $10,200 farm dog.

On with the show:

Sam Strahan:

Manawatu farmer and former All Black sings the praises of a great winter and a great leader.

Advertisement

James Shaw:

Green Party co-leader, Climate Change Minister and The Country's resident sensible Green on global warming and agriculture in the ETS.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent on one of three worst droughts in the past 120 years and big fines for farm-invading vegans.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural market where the elephant in the room is once again dairy land values.