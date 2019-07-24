Rain or shine it's all fine.

Two West Otago community organisations are hoping to generate $25,000 for local good causes at an annual fundraising feed auction tomorrow (July 26).

Although the quantity of feed given to the West Otago Lions and A&P Society hay and baleage auction waxed and waned each year, bids tended to adjust according to supply and demand, spokesman Robert Kane said.

That meant a dry summer like the most recent one was not expected to affect profits unduly.

''The incoming season's growing conditions don't matter too much, because if there's low supply, demand is high and prices go up. So one way or another we tend to make about the same amount each year.''

West Otago community organisations could apply for funds.

Beneficiaries this year would include the Tapanui Fire Brigade, Heriot School playground, Heriot Playgroup and Tapanui Pony Club.

As well as raising vital community funding, the auction doubled as a winter social event for the area, Kane said.

''We'll have about 100 people attend, including youngsters who can enter the biggest, ugliest and best-dressed swede competitions. And there'll be a few late afternoon refreshments for the barbecue afterwards.''

Those wishing to enter could ''roll up on the day''. Entries should be in by noon for judging at 1pm.

The auction and prizegiving - at the West Otago Equestrian Centre, Cameron Rd, Tapanui - will begin at 3.30pm.