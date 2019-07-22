Today on The Country Jamie Mackay celebrated the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup 2019 win by playing songs from the year of their last World Cup victory - 2003.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says after a wet weekend there is now nowhere in the country where the soil is in moisture deficit.

Mark Townshend:

Is one of New Zealand's leading dairy farmers and a former Fonterra director who reckons we should be saluting Kiwi farmers as heroes - the world's most efficient producers - and not kicking them in the guts as environmental villains.

Judith Collins:

The daughter of a Waikato dairy farmer goes in to bat for New Zealand farmers saying agriculture should not be included in the ETS. Plus she says her old sparring partner Winston Peters is "all piss and wind".

Andrew Hore:

Is a Maniototo sheep and beef farmer and former All Black who says eating insects is not on the menu at his local Wedderburn pub, as we chew the fat over farming and footy.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, the latter having deserted his calving post to be on a Wanaka ski field.