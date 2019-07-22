Even in the middle of winter Northlanders can't help showing their warm generosity and needy folk in Christchurch and Dunedin will benefit from the fruitful charity endeavours.

On Sunday Whangārei folk turned up in their scores to give their excess citrus fruit for the Lions' Citrus for the South campaign collection at Kensington Stadium.

More than 225 banana boxes crammed full of oranges, mandarins, limes, lemons and grapefruit are now on their way south thanks to the mid-winter generosity, with transport costs covered by Mainfreight.

Terry Ward, organiser from Whangārei Lions Club, said the fruit will be distributed to more than 2300 families in the two southern cities.

The event is run by Whangārei, Whangārei Hatea, Hikurangi, Onerahi and Kamo Lions clubs and Mike Dinsdale went along on Sunday to capture the generosity.

Peter Lightbody and Cyndy Verryt, both from Hikurangi Lions, clean and pack the fruit.

Hugh Deverell, left, and Steve Compton, both from Whangārei Lions, clean fruit before packing it into boxes to be sent south.

Helen Raimona and Barry Gulliver reckon their oranges are among the sweetest you can get, and they are sure they will be well received in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Ivan Gurney took his excess grapefruit along on Sunday.

Merv Williams, from Whangārei Lions, empties a load of grapefruit under the watchful eyes of Leona Palmer, from Hikurangi Lions.