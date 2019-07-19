Levin
Spring has sprung, calves and lambs are on the ground around this district.
Calves — Freisian bulls $100, Fr/Here heifers $130-$165. Sheep — Scanned in lamb & ewes $81.
Cattle — Rsg 2 yr Fr/Here strs $1430, Rsg 2 yr Fr Here hfs $1310.
Wnr Angus steer $540, wnr F/H steer $435, wnr Angus hfrs $450-$390, wnr F/H hfrs $400.
Rongotea
While the cattle pens remained quiet at Rongotea, the calf pens were busy with a good selection of Friesian bull calves as spring calving gets under way in the Manawatu, reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.
2 year Angus cross heifers 341kg made $820.
Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross steers 198kg-230kg made $2.17/kg-$2.77/kg and Angus cross steers 190kg-325kg made $2.68/kg-$3.50/kg.
Yearling Speckle Park cross bulls 202kg made $650.
Yearling Friesian-Hereford cross heifers 145kg-184kg made $2.41/kg-$3.10/kg, Angus cross heifers 160kg-256kg made $2.70/kg-$2.83/kg and traditional Angus heifers 289kg made $850.
Autumn born weaner Friesian-Hereford cross steers 140kg-185kg made $480-$540.
In calf Friesian heifers made $950-$1100 and cross bred heifers made $870.
Friesian cross boner cows 437kg-479kg made $1.78/kg-$1.94/kg, cross bred boners 519kg made $1.79/kg and Jersey boners 453kg made $1.72/kg.
In the calf pens, big Friesian bull calves made $180-$265 and smaller calves made $60- $100.
Friesian-Hereford cross bull calves made $290-$355 and Angus cross bull calves made $255.
Friesian-Hereford cross heifer calves made $160-$200 and Angus cross heifer calves made $60-$150.