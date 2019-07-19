This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Emma Higgins to take a look at the latest Global Dairy Trade auction result.

This week's top interviews are:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture spoke to The Country before the release of the Interim Climate Change Committee report into agricultural emissions and renewable electricity generation.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who's none too happy that her hard-earned taxes are funding an anti-farming campaign at our national museum Te Papa.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst looks at very positive GDT auction overnight (up 2.7 per cent, WMP 3.6 per cent) but she expresses some concerns about high levels of inventory building up in China.

Simon Bridges:

We ask the Leader of the Opposition whether he would bring agriculture into the ETS if he was PM. Plus we ask if he plans a ScoMo-like social media election attack on the government's nanny state policies.

Don Carson:

The PR Supremo for the NZ Forest Owners Association goes in to bat for the industry, attempting to debunk some of the alleged myths from the anti-forestry lobby.

Chris Russell:

We find our Sydney-based Australian correspondent in his state of origin - South Australia - from where we yarn about the moon landing, lamb prices and the wonder of Lake Eyre.